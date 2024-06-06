Watch CBS News
Woman shot, one person detained in North Highlands neighborhood

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A woman was left with critical injuries after she was shot in North Highlands, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said multiple people were detained but later said one person was detained. No official arrests have been announced.

It happened along the 7300 block of Salazar Drive, which is a residential area on the west side of Walerga Road between Antelope Road and Elkhorn Boulevard.

north-highlands-salazar-shooting.jpg

The woman has since been taken to an area hospital where she stabilized.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 6:14 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

