Woman shot, one person detained in North Highlands neighborhood

Several detained after woman shot in North Highlands

Several detained after woman shot in North Highlands

Several detained after woman shot in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A woman was left with critical injuries after she was shot in North Highlands, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said multiple people were detained but later said one person was detained. No official arrests have been announced.

It happened along the 7300 block of Salazar Drive, which is a residential area on the west side of Walerga Road between Antelope Road and Elkhorn Boulevard.

The woman has since been taken to an area hospital where she stabilized.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.