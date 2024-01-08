Woman hit and killed by train in North Highlands area

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A woman died after being hit by a train in Sacramento County on Monday.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Roseville and Walerga Roads in North Highlands.

Officials say the woman was on foot when she was hit. Her name has not yet been released. No other injuries were reported.

A man was hit and killed by a Union Pacific train at this same location at the end of November.

CBS Sacramento has a crew headed to the scene of Monday's collision to learn more. This story will be updated as new details become available.