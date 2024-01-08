Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman hit and killed by train in North Highlands area

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A woman died after being hit by a train in Sacramento County on Monday.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Roseville and Walerga Roads in North Highlands.

Officials say the woman was on foot when she was hit. Her name has not yet been released. No other injuries were reported.

A man was hit and killed by a Union Pacific train at this same location at the end of November.

CBS Sacramento has a crew headed to the scene of Monday's collision to learn more. This story will be updated as new details become available.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 6:07 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.