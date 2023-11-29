Man hit and killed by Union Pacific train in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A man was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in the North Highlands area, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. near the Walerga Road crossing over Roseville Road. Union Pacific said the collision did not happen at a crossing.

Union Pacific said none of its crew members aboard the train were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

CBS Sacramento has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as new details become available.