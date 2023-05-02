Woman found dead along Marysville road identified as 27-year-old Amery Sweany

MARYSVILLE — Officials have identified the woman who was found dead along a Marysville road last week as 27-year-old Amery Sweany.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said Sweany was from Chico but new to the Yuba-Sutter area. An autopsy conducted Tuesday revealed Sweany died from blunt force trauma.

On the afternoon of April 27, deputies responded to a report from a passerby who spotted the dead body on the side of the road near the 1700 block of Simpson Lane.

Investigators said evidence obtained at the scene supports their belief that Sweany was struck by a vehicle.

The investigation remains active and anyone who may have information relevant to Sweany's death is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Department.