Body found on the side of the road near Marysville; investigation underway

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

MARYSVILLE – An investigation is underway after a body was found on the side of a road near Marysville on Thursday afternoon.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department says, just after 2:30 p.m., they got a report about a possible dead body on the side of the road near the 1700 block of Simpson Lane.

Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed it was a dead body.

Detectives were called to the scene immediately and have now taken over the investigation.

No details about the person found, other than that they were female, have been released. Exactly how the person died has also not been detailed. 

First published on April 27, 2023 / 6:36 PM

