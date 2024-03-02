Woman escapes Sacramento house fire, suspicious fire investigation underway
SACRAMENTO - A suspicious fire investigation is underway in Sacramento after a woman and her dog made it out of a house fire overnight.
The Sacramento Fire Department said the house fire was on the 2300 block of Grove Avenue in the Old North Sacramento area.
The first crews to arrive found heavy fire coming from the front of the house.
Firefighters said the woman escaped the house with burns on her hands and crews rescued her dog from inside the home.
The fire is suspicious, the fire department said, and investigators will be looking into the cause.
