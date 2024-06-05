Watch CBS News
Woman dies after mobile home fire in Rancho Cordova

By Cecilio Padilla

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A woman has died after a mobile home fire in Rancho Cordova early Wednesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene on Mills Station Road just after 4 a.m.

Firefighters found flames coming from multiple sides of a single-wide mobile home at the complex. Crews also reported that there were hoarder conditions inside.

An unresponsive woman was found and rescued by crews. That woman was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead, Metro Fire says.

Crews appear to have kept the fire from spreading to any other homes. No other injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 

