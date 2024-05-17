Woman arrested for vehicular manslaughter year after collision killed Fairfield 6th grader

FAIRFIELD – A woman has been arrested for vehicular manslaughter more than a year after a middle school student was hit and killed by a vehicle in Fairfield, police said Friday.

On March 23, 2023, an 11-year-old girl was walking in a crosswalk near Grange Middle School when she was struck by a vehicle. The 6th grader was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Elena Lindsey McGraw-Ogans, 32 of Fairfield, was arrested for DUI on the day of the crash. She was also arrested for child endangerment as there were children in her car.

She was then released as police continued to investigate the collision. McGraw-Ogans was then arrested Thursday on the vehicular manslaughter charge.