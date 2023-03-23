Children hit by vehicles while walking to school in Fairfield and Winters

Watch CBS News
WINTERS - Two kids were injured -- one of them seriously -- after being hit by vehicles on Thursday. 

At around 8:30 a.m. Fairfield police announced that there was a traffic collision along Tabor Avenue. They later confirmed that a child, 11, was walking to school when they were hit by a vehicle. The child was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the child has not been made known.

Also, at around  7:50 a.m., a child was crossing the street at the intersection of Anderson and Apricot avenues in Winters when they were hit by a vehicle, Winters police say. 

Based on their investigation, police say the child was crossing the intersection diagonally, outside of crosswalk markings, when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Anderson Avenue hit them. Police say the child stepped into the path of the vehicle which was not speeding and had the right of way. 

The pedestrian was conscious and had pain in their leg when they were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. 

Anderson Avenue was closed at Cottage Circle and Hemenway Street during the police investigation.

