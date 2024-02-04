Fierce wind gusts causes trees across Sacramento to come crashing down

Wind gusts bring trees down all across Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO - Fierce wind gusts caused trees across Sacramento to come crashing down on Sunday.

On 15th Street, multiple cars were trapped underneath a large tree and blocking the roadway.

In Citrus Heights, an uprooted tree from Elizabeth Marinoble's front yard crushed her parked car.

"There really wasn't a lot of sound to it," said Marinoble. "It was like we witnessed it, but it wasn't that loud."

Meanwhile, in Land Park, you could hear the trees cracking as one toppled down after the other.

Most cars CBS 13 saw buried by the branches had no one inside, but on Antelope Road it was a different case.

"Out of nowhere a big gust came at like I don't 60 miles per hour and the tree toppled over and hit my car," said Husnain Ahmad who had a tree fall on his truck while he waited at a red light. "I was so nervous that I jumped out of the car, and I ran. Apparently, that is the wrong thing to do."

Ahmad was grateful that the power lines were not live, but the wreck caused Antelope Road to close between Poplar Avenue and Rosswood Drive.

On Lincoln Village Drive in Rancho Cordova, CBS13 found more tree trouble with a large one blocking the roadway. First responders rolled out the caution tape to keep people away.

The 60 to 70 mph wind gusts would not let up, making for a mess of a cleanup across California's capital city.

"They are everywhere right now," said Michael Martinez whose tree fell in his front yard. "Trees are down. So crazy."

There is no timeline for how long it will take for all the down trees to be cleaned up, so officials are reminding people to be extra cautious while on the road during their Monday morning commute.

The high wind also caused hundreds of thousands of customers to lose power across the Sacramento area.