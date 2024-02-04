Over 45k SMUD customers without power due to powerful winds

A strong storm system is bearing down on the Sacramento region, where wind gusts are expected to top 60 mph at times. Powerful winds have been knocking down trees, and in some areas, power lines.

In Sacramento, according to SMUD, at one point there were 158 outages affecting 68,464 customers. In the Arden area, there were 16,541 customers affected, and in the Executive Airport area, there were 16,979 affected.

Around 3 p.m., power was restored to more than 20,000 customers, bringing the total amount of customers without power down to 45,104.

For the latest SMUD outage map information, including when power will be restored, visit SMUD's outage page, here.

SMUD urges people who encounter a downed power line to stay clear and immediately dial 1-888-456-SMUD (7683) or 911.

Here’s what to do if you come across a downed power line. Stay clear and immediately dial 1-888-456-SMUD (7683) or 911. Assume the line is energized, warn others to stay back and never touch it. Fallen debris near power lines poses an electric shock risk. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/RacYMcKLT1 — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) February 4, 2024

According to PG&E's outage map, there are tens of thousands of customers also without power. You can see PG&E's outage map, here.

The National Weather Service advising folks to prepare for possible power outages, difficult driving conditions and downed trees, similar storm damage to previous years.

Officials are advising people to prepare for power outages by having things like flashlights handy and charging their electronic devices. And for the driving conditions, be aware of downed trees.