Why is it smoky in Sacramento? Wind shift brings down wildfire smoke
SACRAMENTO – Much of the northern Sacramento Valley is waking up to hazy skies and the smell of smoke on Wednesday.
Northernly winds are to blame. These same winds have prompted a Red Flag Warning and for PG&E to call for Public Safety Power Shutoffs to some residents of several NorCal counties.
There are several wildfires burning in far Northern California, including the Smith River Complex fire in Del Norte County near the Oregon border that has burned more than 75,775 acres since Aug. 15.
Smoke from wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest is also contributing.
As of 7 a.m., Sacramento's air quality was already in the Unhealthy range at an AQI of 156.
People are being urged to reduce outdoor activities for the time being.
