Why is it smoky in Sacramento? Wind shift brings down wildfire smoke

SACRAMENTO – Much of the northern Sacramento Valley is waking up to hazy skies and the smell of smoke on Wednesday.

Northernly winds are to blame. These same winds have prompted a Red Flag Warning and for PG&E to call for Public Safety Power Shutoffs to some residents of several NorCal counties.

As winds shift to the north, wildfire smoke from Washington could drift into parts of the Central Valley late Tuesday and Wednesday. @CBS13Weather @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/u6J0HqIcWk — Tracy Humphrey (@TracyHumphreyTV) August 28, 2023

There are several wildfires burning in far Northern California, including the Smith River Complex fire in Del Norte County near the Oregon border that has burned more than 75,775 acres since Aug. 15.

Smoke from wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest is also contributing.

As of 7 a.m., Sacramento's air quality was already in the Unhealthy range at an AQI of 156.

Low-moderate PM on sensors due to transport smoke from the Smith River Complex fires. Individuals who are extra-sensitive: limit exertion & time outdoors. If you smell smoke, go inside and close your doors and windows. Ozone is also moderate. Check AQI @ https://t.co/1oAv7wYG5F pic.twitter.com/RaRWekH5ns — Yolo-Solano AQMD (@YoloSolanoAir) August 24, 2023

People are being urged to reduce outdoor activities for the time being.