PG&E starts power shutoffs in parts of northern Sacramento Valley

Several counties under a red flag warning, with power shutoffs already in effect
YOLO COUNTY – Pacific Gas and Electric Company has begun shutting off power to some Northern California residents as part of its targeted shutoffs on Wednesday.

The shutoffs come as forecasters predict wind gusts early Wednesday morning. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the northern Sacramento Valley until 8 p.m.

Residents of several counties started getting de-energized early in the morning.

About 531 PG&E customers in Colusa County had their power cut on Wednesday, while another 30 in Yolo County are also now in the dark.

Parts of Butte, Glenn, Lake, Napa, Shasta, and Tehama counties are also impacted by the power shutoffs. In total, PG&E says about 8,400 customers will be affected.

PG&E says they will be notifying residents by Wednesday afternoon about when they expect to get power back. 

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 6:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

