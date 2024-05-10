When will the new waterpark at Cal Expo open? Here's why it's been delayed

SACRAMENTO – The new waterpark in the works at Cal Expo has been delayed a bit, the new owner confirmed.

In a statement to CBS13 on Friday, Steven Dooner from Silverwood Entertainment cited "additional hoops" the new waterpark's plans have to go through due to the project being on state property.

Dooner's company had taken ownership of the waterpark, formerly known as Raging Waters, after the previous company terminated its lease in 2022.

Back in 2023, plans were announced for a refreshed waterpark named "Calibunga." A restaurant/wine bar that would be open year-round was also announced.

Cal Expo had said that the new waterpark would be open in time for the 2024 California State Fair.

Instead, Dooner now says they expect to have the demolition permits by the end of June.

Plans for the refreshed waterpark include a new wave pool, a surfing attraction, new slides, and other rides.