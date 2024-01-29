Looking into Stanislaus County homeless resources after hidden caves discovery

What resources are available for homeless people in Stanislaus County?

MODESTO — We are learning more about the homeless crisis in Modesto after CBS13 last week uncovered the individuals living out of elaborate caves along the Tuolumne River.

Last week, Stanislaus County conducted its point-in-time count that surveyed how many homeless people live there.

Homelessness looks different for everyone. For Genie Garcia, it looks like staying at Modesto's Salvation Army Shelter for the past two years with her little dog and son.

"People come up to me all the time asking for change and I am like, 'I am in the same position you are in. Just because I have a car and roof over my head, I am still homeless,'" said Garcia.

Garcia said it is stressful living like that, but she is doing what she can to provide for her children.

"I am blessed and grateful we have a place that is not outside and cold," Garcia told CBS13.

While she seeks refuge, other homeless are so desperate for cover that they created caves along the Tuolumne River.

"It is a reminder to us that the issue is so much bigger than what one any one organization can do," said Darren Stratton, a corps officer at Salvation Army Modesto.

Stratton said their 400 beds fill up nearly every night, forcing them to sometimes turn people away to other shelters.

"That always leaves an element of those who are unhoused still on the street overnight," Stratton said.

In 2023, point-in-time count survey data showed there were 2,091 homeless individuals in Stanislaus County. Of these, 45% (949) were unsheltered, living on the streets or in places not meant for human habitation.

Stratton expects that number has only gotten bigger.

"It's sad," Garcia said. "I just hope they can get help or they would go get help."

As of January 25, 2024, Stanislaus County had 716 shelter beds total with only 50 available. That is not even half the number of beds needed for every homeless person.

Barricades now block off people from the homeless caves that caused a major safety concern near Crater Avenue, but the biggest challenge continues to be people accepting help.

"We're kind of in a position of we have to wait until they are ready," Stratton said.

However, people like Garcia are not waiting. She hopes she will be in permanent housing soon.

"It is mind over matter," she said. "You have got to push and not give up."

The point-in-time survey data from January 2024's count will likely not be available for a few months.

The City of Modesto said it has no new update on the permanent plan to prevent homeless people from sleeping in the caves along the Tuolumne River.

Because of the lack of shelter space, it makes it difficult for law enforcement to remove illegal campers. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the outreach and partnerships are critical as they often try to point people in the right direction with social service referrals.

A spokesperson from the sheriff's office said it is a complex problem many have tried to conquer and overcome over the years.

They have all experienced varying levels of success, such as 30 people getting into permanent housing from Salvation Army Modesto in 2023.

"I don't know if we're going to solve it, but we are going to continue to work to make impact to those who are ready to receive our services," Stratton said.