Temporary barricades go up near homeless caves along the Tuolumne River in Modesto: "Give them a place to live"

MODESTO — Change is happening at the hidden homeless caves in Modesto along the Tuolumne River after a story we first brought you on CBS13 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, City of Modesto crews and the Police Department were putting up barricades and caution tape to keep people out of the homeless caves.

"People were actually taking this serious as a safety hazard, which is what I have always identified it as," said Tracy Rojas, who lives in the neighborhood near the homeless caves.

Rojas took us inside one of the eight caves that were cleared out over the weekend.

"Somebody has spent a lot of time going through this and putting this together," she said.

Some neighbors had no idea about the rent-free living happening 20 feet below them until we showed them.

CBS13 continued to take the community's concerns to the city and police but got no direct answers on a plan moving forward.

"A lot of my neighbors didn't want to talk to the media," Rojas said. "They were nervous of retaliation from the homeless people."

Progress spoke for itself with boots on the ground Wednesday afternoon, fewer than 24 hours after our story aired Tuesday.

Many of the city crews that were working in the area said they had no idea the elaborate caves existed there. They even found one homeless man in a cave when they showed up to do the work.

"When was the last time you monitored that area? Because there was a home under there," Rojas said. "It only takes one person to make a difference, and I think we have shown that here."

Neighbors finally felt heard, but are still calling for more change along Crater Avenue such as better street lighting, permanent fencing, park signage and consistent patrols.

"If they say they are going to patrol, then I want to visibly see patrols," Rojas said of law enforcement in the area. "I want to see them active."

A shot from Drone13 shows yellow tape around the entrance of a homeless-constructed dave along the bank of the Tuolumne River in Modesto.

The barricades are a temporary solution along the Tuolumne River, but the question remains as to whether they will make an impact on an issue rooted in people trying to seek refuge.

"A fence is not going to stop this," said Sean Sisemore, who lives near the homeless caves. "Give them a place to live."

Homeless outreach teams who were out as crews put up the barricades told CBS 13 that resources are available, it comes down to people accepting it. They are continuing to build relationships with homeless folks and connect them to resources.

There is no timeline for how long the temporary barricade will be up or what the permanent solution in this area will be moving forward.