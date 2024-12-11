New West Sacramento riverfront housing development breaks ground

WEST SACRAMENTO — Steel beams and big construction equipment are along the Sacramento River for a massive new housing, retail, and commercial building in West Sacramento.

Renderings of the new Pierside development show the 260 waterfront apartments, a resort-like building with a pool, an office and commercial space.

Randy Koss is the president of Fulcrum Property, the company that is building it.

"It's the only elevated urban waterfront in the region," Koss said. "So this is really sort of the first phase of riverfront development and as we develop further, there's plans to build a public plaza between here and the Tower Bridge."

Plans like this are not new along that stretch of the waterfront. The California Department of Transportation library has archives dating back decades related to building something on the river, which separates West Sacramento and the downtown and Old Sacramento areas.

In the 1960s, when Sacramento planners tore apart downtown to build Interstate 5, promises included plans for a fisherman's wharf and riverfront housing.

Now, all that housing is going up on the West Sacramento side of the river.

"We have a really good opportunity to create a cool lifestyle center and design district on the river here," Koss said.

The Piedmont development is expected to be finished in 2026. Fulcrum Property is also moving its headquarters from the midtown area to the West Sacramento side of the river.