West Sacramento to raise parking rates around Sutter Health Park ahead of A's first season

West Sacramento to raise parking near Sutter Health Park ahead of A's season

WEST SACRAMENTO – With just over three months to go from the A's playing their first baseball game in West Sacramento, the city is bracing for a lot more cars and traffic.

West Sacramento is launching a major parking increase around Sutter Health Park just in time for the beginning of baseball season.

"They're mainly going to be affecting visitors, primarily folks who attend an A's game or a River Cats game," said Larry Lee, West Sacramento parking manager.

Parking meter fees are tiered with the new rates increasing up to 75 cents an hour. That means it will now cost $2 for the first hour and up to $4.50 an hour after three hours. Rates are even higher during special events.

"This basically aligns with other cities, particularly Sacramento," Lee said.

West Sacramento parking manager Larry Lee says the higher rates will help discourage people from parking all day long on the street.

"One of the goals of the paid parking, obviously, is we want to see turnover in these spaces. We just don't have enough supply, especially some nights in the bridge district," Lee said.

"I don't like it on any level," Chris Curtis said.

Curtis lives near the ballpark and he's especially concerned with the increased cost to residents who purchase monthly parking passes.

"They're monetizing the residents in that area as an income stream," Curtis said.

Parking ticket fines are also increasing. The cost of an expired meter or parking in a no-parking zone is now doubling, from $30 to $60 plus a $15 service fee.

The city says the rates have not changed since 2019 but opponents say it could discourage people from coming to the waterfront.

"It's not helping the area it's not helping the city in the long term. I just think especially the businesses, how are they supposed to thrive?" Curtis said.

The new fines and fees are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 4.