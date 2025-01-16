West Sacramento community workshop discusses safety improvements along Cummins Way

WEST SACRAMENTO — Neighbors who live along a dangerous West Sacramento street are demanding change after speeding cars crashed into homes multiple times.

It's a constant worry for people who live along the T-intersection at Cummins Way and 6th Street in West Sacramento where drivers have to abruptly turn left or right.

Neighbors say vehicles have crashed on this block too many times to count.

Collisions have also destroyed several parked cars, broken a utility pole, and cracked the foundation of one home. The family who lives in that home no longer lets their young son sleep in the front bedroom due to the danger.

"It can be stressful for sure," resident Damien Ladd said.

Homeowners have been calling on the city to make changes for years. Now city officials are meeting with neighbors and unveiling new crash mitigation measures.

David Wong, a principal engineer for West Sacramento, said the city has "explored multiple solutions." Plans call for installing a raised six-inch concrete curb in the middle of the roadway and a series of plastic bollards.

"Just to provide more of a visual definition to the motorists, 'Hey, you know there's a turn coming up and you want to slow down,' that has been proven to be a very effective deterrent," Wong said.

New speed bumps will also go in on both sides of the intersection to slow drivers down.

"It's a start," resident Arnold Barajas said.

Many neighbors support the traffic safety improvements and hope they will put an end to the countless crashes.

"It wouldn't necessarily stop a car in its tracks but would definitely serve as a deterrent and so I think that it would be really helpful," Ladd said.

City officials say construction on the speed bumps and bollards will begin this summer and the $125,000 project should be completed by the end of the year.