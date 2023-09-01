West Park High student arrested, accused of making "swatting" threat at school

ROSEVILLE - Police say they've identified the suspect behind the West Park High threat Thursday that resulted in a lockdown and a large response both from police and from concerned parents.

According to the Roseville Police Department, police identified a 15-year-old student of West Park High as the suspect behind what they're calling an online "swatting" incident that involved threats of violence.

Following the police investigation and identification of the teen, school resource officers contacted the youth, police say. The teen was then transported to the Placer County Juvenile Hall.

Officers say the teen posed no immediate threat to the campus.

The police department says they take every threat -- especially to school campuses -- seriously and that they will hold those behind such acts "accountable."