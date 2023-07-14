Weekend races at Placerville Speedway canceled due to extreme heat

PLACERVILLE -- The Placerville Speedway in El Dorado County is canceling races this weekend because of the heat.

This decision was made for the safety of everyone involved based on the current forecast which shows 104 degrees with a heat index of 109 on Saturday.

In a statement released Friday, promoter Scott Russell said "The safety of our fans, racers, and staff is always paramount, and running in this extreme weather just doesn't make sense for us."

The next event, the 18th annual Mark Forni Classic, is scheduled for July 29th.