Watch CBS News
Local News

Weekend races at Placerville Speedway canceled due to extreme heat

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Weekend races at Placerville Speedway canceled due to extreme heat
Weekend races at Placerville Speedway canceled due to extreme heat 00:19

PLACERVILLE -- The Placerville Speedway in El Dorado County is canceling races this weekend because of the heat. 

This decision was made for the safety of everyone involved based on the current forecast which shows 104 degrees with a heat index of 109 on Saturday.

In a statement released Friday, promoter Scott Russell said "The safety of our fans, racers, and staff is always paramount, and running in this extreme weather just doesn't make sense for us." 

The next event, the 18th annual Mark Forni Classic, is scheduled for July 29th. 

First published on July 14, 2023 / 6:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.