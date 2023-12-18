Watch CBS News
Wet weather closes Imaginarium at Cal Expo for Monday

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – At least one holiday event has been canceled for the day due to the wet weather hitting Northern California on Monday.

The Imaginarium at Cal Expo sent out an alert early Monday morning that the event would be closed for the day.

"The safety and well-being of our guests, vendors, and staff are our top priority, and we want to ensure everyone has a secure and enjoyable experience at the event," officials said in a statement.

People who already bought tickets for the day will get a voucher for a later date.

Imaginarium says they're monitoring the weather to determine when they'll reopen.

Thunderstorms rolled through the Sacramento area overnight Sunday into Monday. Another round of rain is expected through the morning commute. 

First published on December 18, 2023 / 7:22 AM PST

