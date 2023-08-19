Water warning from park rangers after fatal fall: Rope swings are banned, not worth the risk

SACRAMENTO -- If you're headed out on the water this weekend, there is a warning that Sacramento County Regional Parks rangers want you to hear: Avoid rope swings.

It comes as Saturday a young woman fell 30 feet to her death near Folsom Lake trying to swing into the water when she landed on the shore.

Many people do not realize that in state parks and along the American River, rope swings are banned. The most recent numbers show that in May Sacramento County Parks rangers issued five citations for rope swing violations.

As we reflect on the tragic accident that occurred LAST weekend at Folsom Lake, we want to take a moment to remind visitors that rope swings are dangerous and, like in State Parks, they are banned along the American River Parkway. If you see a rope swing, please Do. Not. Use. It. pic.twitter.com/36gm2lHmrA — SacRegionalParks (@SacRegionalPark) August 16, 2023

"When we see them, we cut them down," said Marc Piazza, park ranger sergeant for Sacramento County Regional Parks. "You don't know who put it up there or when it was put up there. You don't know what's below you, if you lose your grip you could slip, hit a rock."

It is especially true this year as waterways region-wide run faster than normal thanks to near-record Sierra snowmelt runoff.

That means water levels and shorelines are rapidly changing.

In addition, Sacramento's recent dry heat makes those ropes prone to snap.

"If it took a life, that shows right there it's not safe," said Jean, out enjoying Folsom Lake on Friday.

She and others on the lake were aware of the rope swing death nearby the weekend before.

"I was very sad to hear about it. I just thought, all the ropes should be cut down," said Jean.

For one man out on the American River Friday, he had his own rope swing story to share thanks to a scare when he didn't let go fast enough.

"So when I came back, I slammed very hard into a rock wall, cut up my back, dropped into the water, lucky I didn't get knocked out," said Armand Plasencia. "I was all bleeding on my back, I was pretty hurt."

Rangers cutting the rope swings down is a smart idea according to many out on the water Friday.

"I tend to be in favor of people making their own decisions, but I also trust the park rangers to make a decision," said Chelsea Azarcan, out with her dog and father on Folsom Lake.

Rangers say it's summer fun that isn't worth the risk.