Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 23, dies after falling from rope swing onto shoreline at Folsom Lake

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

FOLSOM -- Authorities say a 23-year-old woman has died after she fell from a rope swing at Folsom Lake over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday just north of Rattlesnake Bar.

According to California State Parks, the woman fell about 30 feet and landed on the shoreline.

Friends of the woman transported her to the Rattlesnake Bar boat ramp. A good Samaritan and an off-duty doctor started CPR before State Park Rangers got to the scene to help, officials say.

The woman was then rushed to Sutter Roseville Hospital, but officials say she was later pronounced dead.

No other details about the incident have been released. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 12:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.