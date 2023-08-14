Woman, 23, dies after falling from rope swing onto shoreline at Folsom Lake

FOLSOM -- Authorities say a 23-year-old woman has died after she fell from a rope swing at Folsom Lake over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday just north of Rattlesnake Bar.

According to California State Parks, the woman fell about 30 feet and landed on the shoreline.

Friends of the woman transported her to the Rattlesnake Bar boat ramp. A good Samaritan and an off-duty doctor started CPR before State Park Rangers got to the scene to help, officials say.

The woman was then rushed to Sutter Roseville Hospital, but officials say she was later pronounced dead.

No other details about the incident have been released.