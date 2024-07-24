"Jeeper" missing since Friday found safe at Hell Hole Reservoir, Placer Sheriff says

PLACER COUNTY – The "jeeper" who went missing along the Rubicon Trial in Placer County last week has been found safe, authorities say.

Warren Elliot, 70, was reported missing on Friday. He was originally with a group doing trail work along the trail ahead of a Jeep Jamboree scheduled for next weekend.

Search efforts have been ongoing since he was reported missing. Efforts have been focused on the Rubicon Trail area, a popular but expansive off-roading area.

On Wednesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that Elliot had been found safe at the Hell Hole Reservoir.

Deputies thanked all the search crews for their work.

"A heartfelt thank you to all the search and rescue teams who tirelessly assisted from across the state. We are also immensely grateful to Jeepers Jamboree for their support and hospitality extended to our search teams," the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Elliot is said to be safe and uninjured.