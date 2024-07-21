Search on for missing "jeeper" last seen on popular trail in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY – A search is on for a person who went missing on the Rubicon Trail in Placer County on Friday.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office said roughly 100 searchers are looking for Warren Elliott, 70. Nine different agencies have responded, along with a Blackhawk helicopter from the National Guard.
Elliott was last seen wearing a blue denim short-sleeved shirt with denim shorts.
Deputies said he is a "Jeeper, not a hiker."
The Rubicon Trail is a popular off-roading trail near Homewood, though there are multiple areas for someone to enter the trail. The trail features granite slabs, sharp rocks and large boulders.