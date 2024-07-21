Search on for missing "jeeper" last seen on popular trail in Placer County

Search on for man missing on Placer County trail

PLACER COUNTY – A search is on for a person who went missing on the Rubicon Trail in Placer County on Friday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said roughly 100 searchers are looking for Warren Elliott, 70. Nine different agencies have responded, along with a Blackhawk helicopter from the National Guard.

𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐉𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐫 A search and rescue operation is currently underway on the Rubicon trail for 70-year-old... Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 21, 2024

Elliott was last seen wearing a blue denim short-sleeved shirt with denim shorts.

Deputies said he is a "Jeeper, not a hiker."

The Rubicon Trail is a popular off-roading trail near Homewood, though there are multiple areas for someone to enter the trail. The trail features granite slabs, sharp rocks and large boulders.