Vigil held for teen stabbed to death near Sacramento's Tower Bridge

Loved ones hold vigil for teen stabbed near Sacramento's Tower Bridge

ANTELOPE -- Friends and loved ones gathered at an Antelope park in Sacramento County on Friday to remember 16-year-old Kirill Trush who was stabbed and killed near the Tower Bridge in West Sacramento over the weekend.

The vigil was organized by Trush's friends and attended by some of his Central High School classmates. Family members, including his cousin and aunt, also attended the vigil.

Rain didn't stop the plans to honor Trush, and as the rain stopped and the sun peaked through clouds, one friend told CBS13 that it was symbolic of Trush's personality.

"Today's weather, for example, sunshine on a rainy day, that was him. He just brought smiles to everyone — all the time," said Isabella Plasichuk, a friend.

Candles, balloons, and photos of the teen were set up in his honor alongside handwritten messages of love from his friends.

"He's only 16. His life's not supposed to end there," said Angelina Zhuravskaya, Trush's aunt.

Some in attendance told CBS13 that they want to know who the suspect is and are hopeful there will be an update soon.

West Sacramento police said this week that there is not an ongoing threat to the public and that the incident appears to be isolated.