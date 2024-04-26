Video shows Stockton firefighters battling 2-story blaze

STOCKTON — The Stockton Firefighters Local 456 on Friday shared a video of firefighters attacking a two-story farmhouse fire earlier this week.

The house was back from the road and was showing heavy fire on the second story and the roof when crews arrived at the fire on Farmington Road.

During the video, it shows the first four firefighters splitting into two pairs. The first two went into search while the other two went up to the roof for vertical ventilation.

By the time the two on the roof were almost done with cutting a hole in the roof, smoke was pouring out of the eaves and dormers caught fire, causing several exit points around the roof to catch fire.

The group had to crawl down from the roof despite being able to provide ventilation.

"Stockton firefighters are committed to an aggressive interior attack, and our truck companies believe that if the engine is going in for fire attack- then the truck should go up for vertical ventilation," Stockton Firefighters said in a Facebook post.

No injuries were reported.