The Stockton Firefighters Local 456 shared a video of firefighters attacking a two-story farmhouse fire earlier this week.

New footage shows Stockton firefighters battling 2-story blaze The Stockton Firefighters Local 456 shared a video of firefighters attacking a two-story farmhouse fire earlier this week.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On