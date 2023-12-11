Sacramento restaurant has fiery message for customers leaving fake money, more businesses going cashless

SACRAMENTO -- Several businesses in and around Downtown Sacramento have gone cashless in recent months due to crime, with some citing repeated break-ins.

But now, for a different reason, one area business owner has a heated warning about more money problems.

"The money ain't s---," said Danny Maya, owner of Maya Restaurant Sacramento, in a video posted to social media, while he lights a handful of what he says is counterfeit cash on fire.

It's a fiery message serving as a warning as he calls out fake customers.

"To other restaurant and bar owners, people are going around dining at your restaurant leaving fake hundred dollar bills on the table. Be careful, have your servers be on point," Maya said in the video.

Maya says the apparent thieves were out the door before his staff could even check the cash.

He did not confirm to CBS13 if his restaurant will make the leap to go cashless, but some Downtown Sacramento staples already have.

"It was always a spike during the holiday season, you start to see this monopoly money coming into the restaurant. It was a big issue," said restaurant owner N'Gina Guyton.

Guyton in September gave new life to Sacramento's iconic Jim Denny's diner, reopening it after its closing.

"Three days after we opened, somebody broke in through a side window and pulled the cash register," she said.

The restaurant is now completely cashless, as was the plan originally since its reopening.

Guyton says that is for two reasons: the safety of her employees and the high cost of back-to-back burglaries.

"If somebody breaks in and takes nothing, you're still out a grand to get your door fixed," she said. "Since we stopped taking cash, we have not had a single break-in."

In DOCO, popular spots like Polanco Cantina, Tipsy Putt and Tom's Watch Bar have also ditched the dollar bill.

Whether it's to make break-ins less tempting or to stop the fake cash flow, Guyton says Downtown businesses have to make tough calls to keep the doors open.

"It's literally all about the protection of staff and the state that our city is in as far as the ability to get adequate protection for small businesses," she said. "It's not available right now. We have to be honest about that."

Fed up, it's a heated warning from those buckling down on bad business.

"Don't come to our businesses and eat for free with your fake f------ money," Maya said.

Sacramento police told CBS13 on Monday that they haven't necessarily seen an increase in reports of counterfeit money at downtown restaurants. However, a lot of this does go unreported. Police say to make sure to call them if your business gets fake cash so they can track it.

They offered a list of tips for business owners, including having a tool on site like a UV light or pen that can detect counterfeit bills.