Victim identified in Pleasanton fatal stabbing during attempted robbery

PIX Now Morning Edition 5-7-23 PIX Now Morning Edition 5-7-23 08:38

PLEASANTON – The victim of a fatal stabbing May 1 in Pleasanton has been identified by the Alameda County Coroners Bureau, police said Saturday.

The dead man was identified as 32-year-old Edevion White.

White, who was originally from Tennessee, was stabbed about 10:30 a.m. during an attempted robbery in a residence in an apartment complex in the 5700 block of Owens Drive, police said.

A witness reported seeing two men wearing ski masks running from the apartment.

Investigators said they believe the assailants were known to the victim. The stabbing was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Pleasanton Police Department's Tipline at (925) 931-5107.