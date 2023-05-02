Watch CBS News
Pleasanton police looking for 2 men in ski masks suspected of fatal stabbing

PLEASANTON – Police in Pleasanton are asking for the public's help in locating two men suspected in a fatal stabbing on Monday. 

A man died after he was stabbed during an attempted robbery in an apartment complex located in the 5700 block of Owens Drive at about 10:31 a.m., police said. 

A witness reported seeing two men wearing ski masks running from the apartment. 

Both suspects remain outstanding and police are asking anyone who may have information about this homicide to please call the Pleasanton Police tip line at (925) 931-5107.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no public threat at this time.

