Veterans in Northern California can get free meals, discounts for Veterans Day 2023

Dozens of restaurants and retailers are offering free meals or discounts for veterans and active military service members for Veterans Day.

Most places require proof of military service. Some common ways to provide proof are showing a VA Benefits Card, Veterans ID Card, DD-214 or a state ID card with a veteran designation.

Most discounts or free meals are for in-store only and not all franchise locations will be participating. Check with your store to make sure they will be participating.

Check out the list below to see who is participating in 2023:

Applebee's - Active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard will get a complimentary full-size entrée from a special menu when they dine in on Nov. 11. Veterans will also receive a $5 bounce back card that can be used within three weeks.

- Active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard will get a complimentary full-size entrée from a special menu when they dine in on Nov. 11. Veterans will also receive a $5 bounce back card that can be used within three weeks. BJ's Restaurant - Veterans with a valid ID who dine in and spend $9.95 or more will receive a free Chocolate Chumk Pizookie on Nov. 11. Additionally, any veteran who spends $14.95 or more on dine-in or take-out will get a bounce-back coupon for a free appetizer that can be redeemed between Nov. 12 and Dec. 31.

- Veterans with a valid ID who dine in and spend $9.95 or more will receive a free Chocolate Chumk Pizookie on Nov. 11. Additionally, any veteran who spends $14.95 or more on dine-in or take-out will get a bounce-back coupon for a free appetizer that can be redeemed between Nov. 12 and Dec. 31. Buffalo Wild Wings - Veterans and active-duty members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11 with a valid ID. The offer is only available for dine-in and Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations will be included for walk-in/order at the counter.

- Veterans and active-duty members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11 with a valid ID. The offer is only available for dine-in and Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations will be included for walk-in/order at the counter. California Fish Grill - Veterans and active-duty members get a complimentary taco and soft drink on Nov. 11.

- Veterans and active-duty members get a complimentary taco and soft drink on Nov. 11. California Pizza Kitchen - Veterans and active-duty military members get a complimentary meal on Nov. 11 and will receive a BOGO offer to redeem a pizza, pasta or salad of equal or lesser value between Nov. 12 and Dec. 31.

- Veterans and active-duty military members get a complimentary meal on Nov. 11 and will receive a BOGO offer to redeem a pizza, pasta or salad of equal or lesser value between Nov. 12 and Dec. 31. Chili's - Veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a select menu with proof of service. The offer is available for dine-in only on Nov. 11.

- Veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a select menu with proof of service. The offer is available for dine-in only on Nov. 11. Circle K - A free coffee through the Circle K app on Nov. 11. Visit the deals tab on the app to receive the offer at participating stores.

- A free coffee through the Circle K app on Nov. 11. Visit the deals tab on the app to receive the offer at participating stores. Dave & Busters - On Nov. 11, veterans get a free entrée of up to $20 and a free $10 Power Card with a valid veteran ID.

- On Nov. 11, veterans get a free entrée of up to $20 and a free $10 Power Card with a valid veteran ID. Denny's - Veterans and military personnel get a free Original Gran Slam on Nov. 10 from 5 a.m. to noon. They must show a valid ID or DD214 and must dine in.

- Veterans and military personnel get a free Original Gran Slam on Nov. 10 from 5 a.m. to noon. They must show a valid ID or DD214 and must dine in. Dunkin' - Veterans and military personnel get a free donut at participating locations on Nov. 11. The offer is available in-store only.

- Veterans and military personnel get a free donut at participating locations on Nov. 11. The offer is available in-store only. Golden Corral - Hosting a Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 13 from 5 p.m. to close. This includes a free meal when dining in.



- Hosting a Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 13 from 5 p.m. to close. This includes a free meal when dining in. Hamburger Stand - Veterans and active-duty military get a free hamburger, regular fries and a small soda at participating locations on Nov. 11.

- Veterans and active-duty military get a free hamburger, regular fries and a small soda at participating locations on Nov. 11. Hard Rock Cafe - Active-duty military and veterans get a free Legendary Burger with a valid ID. The offer is available for dine-in only on Nov. 11.

- Active-duty military and veterans get a free Legendary Burger with a valid ID. The offer is available for dine-in only on Nov. 11. Hooters - Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in only and must show a valid ID.

- Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in only and must show a valid ID. IHOP - Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or Pancake Combo at participating restaurants. The offer is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11.

- Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or Pancake Combo at participating restaurants. The offer is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. IKEA - From Nov. 10-12, veterans and active-duty members with a valid ID can dine in for free.

- From Nov. 10-12, veterans and active-duty members with a valid ID can dine in for free. Juice It Up - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free Medium Classic Smoothie on Nov. 11. The offer is available in stores only and requires proof of service.

- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free Medium Classic Smoothie on Nov. 11. The offer is available in stores only and requires proof of service. Little Caesars - Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch combo at participating stores on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch combo at participating stores on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Logan's Roadhouse - Veterans and active-duty military members get a free meal with a valid ID from a special menu and participating locations. The offer is available for dine-in only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11.

- Veterans and active-duty military members get a free meal with a valid ID from a special menu and participating locations. The offer is available for dine-in only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11. Menchie's - A free six-ounce froyo for veterans and active military members with a valid ID on Nov. 11.

- A free six-ounce froyo for veterans and active military members with a valid ID on Nov. 11. MOD Pizza - Buy one pizza or salad and get one MOD-style pizza or salad for free with proof of military service on Nov. 11. Offer is only available in-store.

- Buy one pizza or salad and get one MOD-style pizza or salad for free with proof of military service on Nov. 11. Offer is only available in-store. Outback Steakhouse - Active-duty members and veterans get a free Bloomin' Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entrée in-restaurant on Nov. 11.

- Active-duty members and veterans get a free Bloomin' Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entrée in-restaurant on Nov. 11. Peet's Coffee - Active-duty and veterans get a free small drip coffee or tea at participating locations with proof of service on Nov. 11.

- Active-duty and veterans get a free small drip coffee or tea at participating locations with proof of service on Nov. 11. Red Lobster - Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get free printed meal vouchers for Veterans Shrimp & Chips from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11 with proof of service. The voucher can be redeemed between Nov. 13 and Dec. 10.

- Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get free printed meal vouchers for Veterans Shrimp & Chips from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11 with proof of service. The voucher can be redeemed between Nov. 13 and Dec. 10. Red Robin - Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary Red's Big Tavern Burger with a valid ID on Nov. 11. The free meal includes an endless side of steak fries. It is available for dine-in only.

- Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary Red's Big Tavern Burger with a valid ID on Nov. 11. The free meal includes an endless side of steak fries. It is available for dine-in only. Rock and Brews - Veterans and active duty military get complimentary "We Salute You" Pulled Pork Sandwich or Strawberry Fields Salads on Nov. 11.

- Veterans and active duty military get complimentary "We Salute You" Pulled Pork Sandwich or Strawberry Fields Salads on Nov. 11. Round Table - Get 15% off an order on Nov. 11 with the code VET15.

- Get 15% off an order on Nov. 11 with the code VET15. Sizzler - Participating locations will offer a free lunch to veterans and active-duty military until 4 p.m. on Nov. 11. Choices include a free half dozen crispy shrimp, malibu chicken or six-ounce trip tip steak.

- Participating locations will offer a free lunch to veterans and active-duty military until 4 p.m. on Nov. 11. Choices include a free half dozen crispy shrimp, malibu chicken or six-ounce trip tip steak. Starbucks - Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall hot or cold brew coffee at participating locations on Nov. 11.

- Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall hot or cold brew coffee at participating locations on Nov. 11. Wendy's - Veterans and active duty military get a free breakfast combo on Nov. 11 at participating locations during breakfast hours with a valid ID.

Great Clips - Veterans and active military service members can get a free haircut on Nov. 11 or a card for a free haircut at a later time. Non-military customers can get a free haircut card and give it to a veteran or military service member.

- Veterans and active military service members can get a free haircut on Nov. 11 or a card for a free haircut at a later time. Non-military customers can get a free haircut card and give it to a veteran or military service member. IKEA - From Nov. 10 to Nov. 22, veterans and active military personnel can get a 15% discount in stores, up to $3,000 before tax.

- From Nov. 10 to Nov. 22, veterans and active military personnel can get a 15% discount in stores, up to $3,000 before tax. Just Tires - Veterans and active-duty service members with a valid ID receive 10% off instantly and can be combined with all current offers from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14. "Free Car Care for Vets" promotion includes fire tire, alignment, brake, fuel system and fluid check. Must schedule an appointment by Nov. 14 and use the discount by Nov. 19.

- Veterans and active-duty service members with a valid ID receive 10% off instantly and can be combined with all current offers from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14. "Free Car Care for Vets" promotion includes fire tire, alignment, brake, fuel system and fluid check. Must schedule an appointment by Nov. 14 and use the discount by Nov. 19. Kohl's - Active and former military personnel, veterans, and their families receive 30% off qualifying in-store purchases with a valid ID from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12.

- Active and former military personnel, veterans, and their families receive 30% off qualifying in-store purchases with a valid ID from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12. Office Depot and OfficeMax - Veterans, active duty and retired military personnel, reservists, and their dependents receive 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced purchases in stores from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

- Veterans, active duty and retired military personnel, reservists, and their dependents receive 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced purchases in stores from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13. Rite Aid - Fifteen percent off a regular-priced item with a valid military ID or proof of service from Nov. 10 through Nov. 12. Customers must be members of the Rite Aid Rewards program and purchases must be in stores.

- Fifteen percent off a regular-priced item with a valid military ID or proof of service from Nov. 10 through Nov. 12. Customers must be members of the Rite Aid Rewards program and purchases must be in stores. Sleep Number - A military discount of 20% off most Sleep Number 360 smart beds, all bases and most bedding purchases. The offer is valid through Nov. 13 and exclusions apply.

- A military discount of 20% off most Sleep Number 360 smart beds, all bases and most bedding purchases. The offer is valid through Nov. 13 and exclusions apply. Sports Clips - Participating locations will offer a free haircut to veterans and active duty military service members with valid proof of service on Nov. 11.

- Participating locations will offer a free haircut to veterans and active duty military service members with valid proof of service on Nov. 11. Target - A 10% discount now through Nov. 11 to all active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families. It can be used on two separate transactions and applies to all in-basket items, online and in stores.

- A 10% discount now through Nov. 11 to all active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families. It can be used on two separate transactions and applies to all in-basket items, online and in stores. Tractor Supply Company - Active-duty military, veterans and their dependents get a 15% discount on Nov. 11.

- Active-duty military, veterans and their dependents get a 15% discount on Nov. 11. Vitamin Shoppe - Veterans and active-duty military receive 25% off purchases in-store at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

- Veterans and active-duty military receive 25% off purchases in-store at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13. Walgreens - Veterans, active-duty military and their families receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13.

For more information, visit military.com