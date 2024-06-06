1 sent to hospital after van, light rail collision in Sacramento County

RANCHO CORDOVA – One person was sent to the hospital after a van and light rail collided in Sacramento County on Thursday afternoon, firefighters said.

Crews responded to Folsom Boulevard and Marketplace Lane in Rancho Cordova around 2:45 p.m. where they found the collision.

One person was rushed to the hospital and is stable, firefighters said. The van was left with major damage, but it's known the extent of the damage the collision caused to the light rail.

No other injuries were reported and the California Highway Patrol and Rancho Cordova Police Department are at the scene investigating the collision.

Information about what led up to the collision has not been released at this time.