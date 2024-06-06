Watch CBS News
Local News

1 sent to hospital after van, light rail collision in Sacramento County

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RANCHO CORDOVA – One person was sent to the hospital after a van and light rail collided in Sacramento County on Thursday afternoon, firefighters said. 

Crews responded to Folsom Boulevard and Marketplace Lane in Rancho Cordova around 2:45 p.m. where they found the collision. 

One person was rushed to the hospital and is stable, firefighters said. The van was left with major damage, but it's known the extent of the damage the collision caused to the light rail.

No other injuries were reported and the California Highway Patrol and Rancho Cordova Police Department are at the scene investigating the collision. 

Information about what led up to the collision has not been released at this time.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 3:30 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.