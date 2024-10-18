Wind-whipped wildfire burns east of Vacaville; no evacuations in effect

VACAVILLE – A wind-whipped wildland fire is burning east of Vacaville early Friday afternoon.

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services says the fire is burning near Hay Road and Burke Lane. Cal Fire says the wildfire has grown to 30 acres.

No evacuation warnings or orders have been issued, officials say.

#BREAKING Fire burning in east Vacaville, south of I-80. The winds are whipping here, and the smoke plume is quickly growing larger. #RedFlagWarning @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/gZ10n0bBDN — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) October 18, 2024

Firefighters are currently responding to the scene.

With high wind in the area on Friday, a Red Flag Warning for critical fire danger weather is in effect for a large swath of the Sacramento Valley.