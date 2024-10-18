Wind-whipped wildfire burns east of Vacaville; no evacuations in effect
VACAVILLE – A wind-whipped wildland fire is burning east of Vacaville early Friday afternoon.
The Solano County Office of Emergency Services says the fire is burning near Hay Road and Burke Lane. Cal Fire says the wildfire has grown to 30 acres.
No evacuation warnings or orders have been issued, officials say.
Firefighters are currently responding to the scene.
With high wind in the area on Friday, a Red Flag Warning for critical fire danger weather is in effect for a large swath of the Sacramento Valley.