3.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Union City

UNION CITY -- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit just north of Union City Wednesday evening and was felt in surrounding East Bay communities.

Preliminary information from the U.S. Geological Survey indicated the quake struck at 6:22 p.m. about a mile and a half north of Union City.

Location of 3.3 Union City earthquake, December 21, 2022. USGS/CBS

A number of East Bay residents posted on social media about the earthquake.

Raaeee posted on Twitter that the quake was a jolt -- "I knew I felt it!!! Definitely a good little jolt here in San Ramon."

Jorge Rivera added, "I have really felt it in Hayward. That was a good shake." Amy Dawson said, "Big hit felt in Fremont."

Wayne Sr. also posted about the quake: "Felt it rumbling sound and sharp jolt. Border Union City/Hayward."

There was also word the quake caused a flight to delay its landing at SFO. Liam Pierce tweeted that his plane slowed to land in San Francisco before speeding up to climb back into the sky to circle over the airport.

Wild. My plane slowed to land at SFO, then sped up rapidly to climb, circled over the airport.



The pilot went on the PA and said it was because there was a minor earthquake and they wanted to run some safety precautions. Welcome home! — Liam Pierce (@LiamPierce) December 22, 2022

The pilot announced there was as minor earthquake and they wanted to run some safety precautions. SFO confirmed that it is standard protocol to stop air traffic to do a runway inspection after earthquakes.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries.

The Wednesday evening quake comes after another smaller magnitude 2.9 earthquake rattled East Bay residents near San Leandro shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the morning. Both earthquakes occurred along the Hayward fault.

The Bay Area has been on alert for quakes since the strong 6.4 temblor off the Humboldt Coast caused serious damage early Tuesday morning.