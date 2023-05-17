UC Davis softball: Fair Oaks native Anne Dethlefson named Big West Player of the Year

DAVIS — UC Davis junior and Fair Oaks native Anna Dethlefson was named Big West Conference Player of the Year, the first Aggie in the softball program's history to earn the conference honors.

For 2023, Dethlefson led the conference in slugging percentage (.627), doubles (15), and stolen bases (40), while ranking second in hits (61), runs (43) and batting average (.407) — with that batting average, Dethlefson is the second UC Davis Division I player to bat over .400 in a single season.

She also broke the Aggies' Division I records in total bases (94), doubles (15) and stolen bases (40).

Dethlefson's Player of the Year award was one of eight honors the Aggies won at the Big West's postseason awards.

The team continues their season at the National Invitational Softball Championship, opening their tournament on May 15 against Iowa.