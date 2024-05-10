UC Davis Medical Center contacting people possibly exposed to child with measles who arrived at ER

SACRAMENTO – A child with a case of measles who visited the UC Davis Medical Center emergency room this week has health officials contacting people who were possibly exposed.

The child had visited the hospital overnight May 6 into May 7, and then again that same later day from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., Sacramento County officials said.

It's unclear when the child was confirmed to have a measles case, but officials said UC Davis Health is contacting all the people they had listed as being in the ER at the same time.

Officials have not released any other details about the child with measles.

People who are unvaccinated, or who do not know their vaccination status against measles, are at particular risk, health officials said.

The number of people officials are trying to contact has not been disclosed, but back in March another child who also contracted measles led to hundreds of people possibly being exposed.

Measles cases have been on the uptick around the country in 2024, with there already being more reported cases (as of April) than there were in all of 2022.