Hundreds possibly exposed after measles case confirmed at Sacramento hospital

EL DORADO COUNTY — Hundreds of people may have been exposed to measles at a Sacramento hospital after an El Dorado County child was confirmed to have contracted it this week after a trip out of the country, officials said Friday.

The measles case was confirmed on March 5, 2024, by doctors at the UC Davis Medical Center after the child had initially been evaluated at San Joaquin Urgent Care.

El Dorado County said the hospital has a record of everyone who was in the emergency room that day between noon and 5 p.m. and has already begun contacting those who may have been exposed. It is estimated around 300 people may have been exposed.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Symptoms from the disease usually start around 7-14 days after exposure, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include a fever, a cough, and a runny nose, and then a rash may develop three to five days later. In some cases, it can lead to serious complications including swelling of the brain and seizures.

"Measles is spread through the respiratory route and can live in the air for up to an hour in the airspace where an infectious person has coughed or sneezed. Other people can become infected by breathing the contaminated air," a Sacramento County Public Health spokesperson said.

Measles, which can be prevented with vaccines, can be an especially serious illness for young children, pregnant individuals, and immunocompromised people.

If you suspect you or someone you know has measles, you should contact a medical professional immediately. Sacramento County recommends contacting a medical professional by phone or email first to avoid risking further exposure.