UC Davis football to take on UCLA in 2027 and 2029

DAVIS – The UC Davis football team is set to face a big-name opponent twice by the end of the decade.

On Wednesday, UC Davis announced that the Aggies will be taking on UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena come the 2027 and 2029 seasons.

It will be the first time UC Davis plays against the Bruins since 1934.

"UC Davis football is experiencing tremendous momentum, and we eagerly anticipate the matchup between two of the nation's top six public universities at the Rose Bowl for multiple seasons," said UC Davis Director of Athletics Rocko DeLuca in a statement.

UCLA is joining the Big Ten Conference in the coming 2024 college football season after having played in the Pac-12 for decades. UC Davis is part of the Big Sky Conference.

While UCLA is an unquestioned college football powerhouse, UC Davis has been a giant slayer in years past. Back in 2005, UC Davis beat Stanford 20-17.

The Rose Bowl matchups between UC Davis and UCLA are scheduled for Aug. 28, 2027 and Sept. 1, 2029.