UC Davis expert shares the risk burning homes have on air quality amid LA fires

SACRAMENTO – Thousands of structures have burned to the ground in the urban setting of Southern California and may be posing a higher risk of toxic smoke inhalation.

Local officials say the early estimate for structures burned is more than 10,000. With structures comes building materials, carbon, plastics and toxic household items, all of which are being carried with the smoke plumes.

"Because we're not just fighting grass fires, these fires are moving from the grasses and the terrains into homes," said Parker Wilbourn with Sacramento Metro Fire.

The dense urban setting where the fires are burning in Southern California is potentially posing a greater risk of health impacts from toxicities, according to air quality experts.

"We expect that the air pollution coming from burning homes is much more toxic than from burning trees and shrubs and grass and more natural organic material," said the director of the UC Davis Air Quality Research Center Anthony Wexler.

"Absorbing all of those toxins through your skin, through your respiratory drive and realizing that potentially has a long-term effect when it comes to cardiac, stroke, dementia and cancer," Wilbourn said.

Deputy Chief Jim Hudson with the Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit is the incident commander for the Palisades incident. He says when crews are engaged in structural firefighting, they are wearing PPE and using breathing apparatuses.

"We're advising the people of the potential for smoke and hazardous materials in it but everybody on the line is receiving a briefing and taking necessary precautions," Hudson said.

"People need to protect themselves from this," said Wexler, "seal up the house as best as you can. Keep yourself and your kids indoors."

Wexler said people living in Southern California should be dusting off their COVID masks and air purifiers in an effort to prevent smoke inhalation.

"Even though it may be affecting you, you may not have the effect for days or weeks later. Sometimes you feel it in the back of your throat, you may cough," said Wexler.

With more gusty winds on the way, fire crews say their priorities are life, property and perimeter control.

"In many cases, there were structures that have continued to ignite in the center of this fire that might have had an ember that was introduced somewhere in the structure two or three days ago. So, we're actively engaged in structural firefighting," Hudson said.

Hudson said crews are working longer shifts and around the clock to get on top of these fires with maximum effort.