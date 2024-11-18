Group ranks UC Davis as one of the most anti-Jewish colleges in America

DAVIS – UC Davis has been named one of the most anti-Jewish colleges in America by the nonprofit advocacy group Stop Antisemitism.

The group gave UC Davis an "F" final grade, citing the university's "failure to condemn rising antisemitism on campus" after the Oct.7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

According to their numbers, Stop Antisemitism said 81% of Jewish students have experienced antisemitism at UC Davis – with 93% of Jewish students reporting to the group that they do not feel safe expressing their identity.

In a statement, a university spokesperson noted that UC Davis has been forceful in combating antisemitism -- citing Chancellor Gary S. May's statement in the immediate wake of the outbreak of violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

UC Davis also noted that they take complaints of antisemitism seriously.

"When the university receives a complaint of antisemitism or other offensive behavior, it immediately reaches out to the affected parties to provide support and resources, and reviews the allegations under the university's anti-discrimination policy," UC Davis said in a statement.

"Our top priority is to provide support and guidance to any member of our community who may be impacted by harmful speech or offensive behavior, to ensure that they are not restricted in their participation in UC Davis programs or activities," UC Davis added.

The report also comes after a legal complaint was filed against UC Davis earlier this year, alleging antisemitism in the classroom and around campus.

Back in September, the UC Board of Regents approved new military equipment for some of its campus police departments in the wake of some violence during protests last school year.

UC Davis did not ask for more military equipment for the upcoming year.