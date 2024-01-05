Watch CBS News
Local News

Tyre Nichols vigil to be held at Sacramento skatepark 1 year after Memphis traffic stop

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Candlelight ceremony to be held at Sacramento skatepark a year after fatal Memphis traffic stop
Candlelight ceremony to be held at Sacramento skatepark a year after fatal Memphis traffic stop 00:27

SACRAMENTO — A candlelight ceremony will be held on Sunday at Tyre Nichols Skatepark in Natomas exactly one year after the Sacramento native's fatal traffic stop in Memphis.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died in the hospital three days after being brutally beaten by Memphis police officers on January 7, 2023.

tyre nichols skate park

Sunday's vigil will start at 5 p.m. at the north Natomas skatepark renamed after him last June. Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk's foundation partnered with the City of Sacramento to make improvements to the skatepark after Nichols' death.

An August trial date is set for the four former police officers charged in his death. A fifth former officer, Desmond Mills, Jr., pleaded guilty in a deal that will see him testify against the other officers.

Mills is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 4:57 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.