Tyre Nichols vigil to be held at Sacramento skatepark 1 year after Memphis traffic stop

Candlelight ceremony to be held at Sacramento skatepark a year after fatal Memphis traffic stop

SACRAMENTO — A candlelight ceremony will be held on Sunday at Tyre Nichols Skatepark in Natomas exactly one year after the Sacramento native's fatal traffic stop in Memphis.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died in the hospital three days after being brutally beaten by Memphis police officers on January 7, 2023.

Sunday's vigil will start at 5 p.m. at the north Natomas skatepark renamed after him last June. Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk's foundation partnered with the City of Sacramento to make improvements to the skatepark after Nichols' death.

An August trial date is set for the four former police officers charged in his death. A fifth former officer, Desmond Mills, Jr., pleaded guilty in a deal that will see him testify against the other officers.

Mills is scheduled to be sentenced in May.