Tyre Nichols' loved ones react to former Memphis officer pleading guilty

SACRAMENTO -- There was a step toward justice for Tyre Nichols' loved ones on Thursday after ex-Memphis Police Officer Desmond Mills, Jr., pleaded guilty to both federal and state charges in connection to the death of the Sacramento native.

Angelina Paxton, one of Nichols' long-time friends, said she is relieved that there is acknowledgment of wrongdoing at this level.

"I was relieved because I think they're starting to figure out that there's no devious way out of this," Paxton said. "I think the only way out of this is to just be honest."

Mills, 33, is the first of the five former Memphis police officers charged in connection with Nichols' death to agree to a deal. He pleaded guilty to excessive force and obstruction of justice in the federal case as well as the related state charges.

"The pressure that is now put on the other four is really huge so one can anticipate that any of the four will try to be the second one in line." said Rikki Klieman, CBS News Legal Expert & Analyst.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died in the hospital three days after being brutally beaten during a traffic stop on January 7, 2023. In late January, harrowing bodycam and street camera footage were released showing the violent incident.

As part of his deal, Mills may have to testify against the other officers in both the federal and state cases.

"I think that this is a very good thing for us. It shows just how clearly wrong this was, and there's no defamation of character they can throw our way," Paxton said. "There's nothing you can do to justify this. There's no evidence you can tamper with, or there's nothing you can do. There's only owning up to what you've done, and I think this is a clear example of that."

Paxton said that although the legal proceedings are happening in Memphis, the impact reaches Sacramento where Nichols' siblings and close friends still live, but also, across the country.

Mills is set to be sentenced in May.