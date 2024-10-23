Tyler, The Creator's "Chromakopia" tour set to visit Sacramento in February 2025

SACRAMENTO – Tyler, The Creator announced his CHROMAKOPIA tour dates on Tuesday – and Sacramento made the list.

The rapper is embarking on a world tour in 2025 in support of his new album, CHROMAKOPIA, releasing Oct. 28.

Sacramento will be among the first handful of cities to see Tyler's new tour. The Golden 1 Center is scheduled for a Feb. 23 visit.

Los Angeles gets a three-night stay from Tyler before the Sacramento show (Feb. 14, 17 and 20 at Crypto.com Arena). Tyler is then scheduled to visit Oakland at the Oakland Arena on Feb. 24, the day after the Sacramento show.

California gets one more visit from Tyler on March 5 in San Francisco at Chase Center.

The CHROMAKOPIA tour will hit cities across the US, Europe, and Oceania through September 2025.

Tyler, The Creator -- who lived in Elk Grove for a short time as a child -- last toured in Sacramento back on April 2, 2022, playing a show at the Golden 1 Center.