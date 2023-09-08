Two fires damage structures in the Sacramento region overnight

SACRAMENTO - Two fires burned at structures in the Sacramento region overnight.

One fire happened at a commercial building that was being renovated at McClellan Park. The fire broke out at around midnight. When firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire, they found a building well-involved in flames, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

12:12a: Crews arrived to a well involved commercial fire in McClellan Park. They initiated fire attack, and called for a 2nd alarm to pull additional resources. Fortunately the building is currently under renovation so no occupants were inside. The fire was knocked down, no… pic.twitter.com/euhbk57D6J — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 8, 2023

Firefighters battled the fire and called for a second alarm in order to get additional resources. Fortunately, the building is currently under renovation so no occupants were inside at the time. The fire was eventually put out and didn't result in injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A second fire broke out just before 1 a.m. in a large home along Winding Creek Road in Arden-Arcade, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento. No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.