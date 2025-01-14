Turlock Police Department announces new street crime unit

TURLOCK — The Turlock Police Department announced it has a new street crime unit that will focus on preventing crimes including thefts, robberies and gang activity.

Turlock Police Department Lieutenant Russell Holman said the goal of the unit, which will begin operations in February, is to connect with the community and be visible.

"They're going to be in uniforms. They're going to be in black and whites [cars], a couple of undercover vehicles. So we want the public to know, and we want the people that we're trying to have an impact on to know that they are out and about. And hopefully, that will keep them minding their manners and following the law," Lt. Holman said.

The unit consists of four members. Three of the members are officers and one is a sergeant. Lt. Holman said the unit's goal is to achieve quicker response times by stopping a crime before or as it is happening.

"I would just like the community know, you know you're going to see more of us out there, and that's the whole purpose, that we are approachable. We are out here. We're trying to meet the needs of the community."

Turlock police spokesperson Dominique Sanchez said that the city had nine back-to-back robberies over the last month. She hopes the unit helps comfort community members.

"You guys see something, or you guys have a particular issue that you think would be relevant for us to know about, please let us know," Lt. Holman said. "That's what this unit is for, so that we can go and meet the community's needs."