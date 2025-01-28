Trump's California water claim denied by state: "The military did not enter California."

SACRAMENTO — California's longtime water war is now getting new national attention.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social this week: "The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER. Enjoy the water, California!!!"

The Elon Musk-ran DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, posted:

"Congratulations to the administration and DOI's Bureau of Reclamation for more than doubling the federally pumped water flowing toward Southern California in less than 72 hours."

These claims by the president have since been refuted by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR).

"The military did not enter California. The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful."

I asked California water expert, Professor Jay Lund, what he makes of the new California "water watch." Lund said that moving water deliveries in California is planned more than just a few days in advance.

"You don't want to pump too much because it will allow salt water from San Francisco Bay to intrude into the Delta," Lund said.

The series of social media posts come days after President Trump signed an executive order proclaiming federal agencies take emergency measures to provide water resources in California and improve disaster response in the wake of the Los Angeles fires.

Republican strategist Tab Berg said the long-time state water crisis is now becoming a national issue.

"It's a matter of who's going to have credibility with the public," Berg said. "Trump's entire aura is about he's a better manager."