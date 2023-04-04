Trump to address supporters in Florida after pleading not guilty in New York

Former President Donald Trump is expected to address a crowd of supporters Tuesday night at his Florida resort after his arraignment on criminal charges in Manhattan. Earlier Tuesday, the former president pleaded "not guilty" to 34 counts, including of falsifying business records in the first degree.

The speech is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET from Mar-a-Lago.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing and calls the Manhattan district attorney's case a "witch hunt."

The charges were handed down in an indictment by a grand jury last week, following an investigation related to falsification of business records for "hush money" payments made on Trump's behalf to an adult film star in 2016, which Trump has denied.

Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with a crime.

New York City and the U.S. Secret Service tightened security ahead of the arraignment, with NYPD officers out in full force and barricades lining the streets near the courthouse.

