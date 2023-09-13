Tributes mount as Sacramento City College mourns football player Justin McAllister's death

SACRAMENTO – A void fills Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College.

Behind his infectious smile, Justin McAllister is being remembered as a force on the field.

"He brought energy every day," said Jesse Nelson, a fellow teammate. "That kind of energy you can't really explain."

Before the 6'7" and roughly 275-pound athlete played for the Panthers at Sacramento City College, McAllister honed his skills for the Saints at Delta High School where he ran alongside his twin brother.

"On the field, he was a captain his senior year," said Tim Rapp, head coach at Delta High School. "A leader on and off the field."

Family and friends say McAllister's tenacity landed him a football scholarship to play out-of-state, a milestone for the Clarksburg community.

However, when an opportunity presented a chance for him to play closer to home, he didn't think twice.

"He's very family-oriented," Rapp said. "He's very close to his mom and dad and his brothers and to the community."

On Monday, the unthinkable happened.

The Los Rios Community College District told CBS13 a player died following practice.

The news sent shockwaves throughout the college campus.

"What a young player, had dreams — pursuing football and life just flashed and ended. It's very sad," said student Germany Herrera.

At an area hospital, those closest say dozens gathered to pay their respects before heading back to the stadium for a candlelight vigil late Monday night.

Now, his teammates are vowing to remember a person known as the "Gentle Giant."

"I feel like this is going to fuel our fire as a team," Nelson said.